Litchi News News On March 27, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to earnestly study the important speeches delivered by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his state visit to Russia, important signed articles and the spirit of the Sino-Russian joint statement, and study the implementation measures of our province; review the ” Implementation Plan for Daxing Investigation and Research among Party Organizations at All Levels and Party Members and Cadres at All Levels in the Province. Provincial Party Secretary Xin Changxing presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s state visit to Russia this time is a journey of friendship, cooperation and peace with historic significance, and another successful practice of Xi Jinping’s diplomatic thought, which outlines the Sino-Russian relationship in the future. The new blueprint for cooperation has opened a new chapter in China-Russia relations and is of great strategic significance for deepening the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the new era. We must conscientiously implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, keep in mind the “two overall interests” and keep in mind the “big country”, and focus on strengthening economic and trade cooperation and cultural exchanges with Russia, so as to better serve the country’s opening up to the outside world and the overall diplomatic situation.

The meeting emphasized that conducting investigations and studies among party organizations at all levels and the majority of party members and cadres in the province is a concrete action to implement the major deployment of the Party Central Committee, and it is an in-depth study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on Jiangsu’s work, and solidly promote the new practice of Jiangsu’s modernization. Specific measures are also an important part of the upcoming theme education. It is necessary to conscientiously organize and advance in accordance with the spirit of the Central Committee’s “Work Plan” and the requirements of the Provincial Party Committee’s “Implementation Plan”, and make it a top priority to study and implement the spirit of the important speech made by the General Secretary when he participated in the deliberation of the Jiangsu delegation of the National People’s Congress. Benchmarking the important instructions of the General Secretary and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, from the comparison with the high benchmarks of advanced areas, from the grassroots, enterprises, and the masses to find problems and select topics, so as to make the investigation and research more targeted and effective. It is necessary to persist in investigating, researching, and implementing, and effectively transform the research results into practical results for solving problems and promoting development. It is necessary to strictly enforce discipline requirements, adopt more methods such as “four nos and two straights” to carry out research, refrain from formalism and bureaucracy, refrain from shouting loudly, and not increase the burden on the grassroots. We will take the lead in promoting high-quality development by doing practical work.

The meeting heard the completion of the main tasks of the provincial military region since last year and the report on the next key work. It pointed out that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping’s thought on strengthening the army, implement the military strategic policy in the new era, and closely focus on achieving the goal of the century-old army. High-level support for the modernization of national defense and the army, greater efforts to serve the troops in training and preparing for war, and more practical measures to solve the urgent and anxious problems of officers and soldiers, so that the glorious tradition of patriotism and military support will be passed on and carried forward in Jiangsu, making contributions to the realization of the dream of a strong country and a strong army New and greater contributions.

The meeting heard the report on the comprehensive assessment of high-quality development in our province in 2022, and also studied other matters.

