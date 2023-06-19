The start of a varied journey into space | TUCcurrent

TUCcurrent students

On July 1, 2023, the Chemnitz Children’s University invites you to a lecture for the whole family at the “makers united” hands-on and inventor fair – the speaker is the ZDF presenter and “stuntman of knowledge” Eric Mayer

The popular knowledge presenter, author and fact explainer Eric Mayer takes the viewers on an entertaining journey into space. Photo: Agency HERBERT Management

On July 1, 2023, the Chemnitz Children’s University invites you to the hands-on and inventors’ fair “makers united” in the Chemnitz Stadthallenpark, where from 10:00 a.m. the moderator and fact explainer Eric Mayer, known from the ZDFtivi knowledge program “Pur+”, will be there an entertaining journey into space. Eric Mayer has tried for himself what many dream of: He squeezed into a space suit, tasted the food of the future and talked to astronauts. In his lecture, the “stuntman of knowledge” talks about his personal impressions and has a lot of exciting facts with him. Together with the young listeners and their parents and grandparents, he goes on a varied discovery tour into space and asks, among other things, how loud it was during the big bang, how deep black holes are and whether you can also look into the past with a telescope can.

Hintergrund: „makers united“

The doer mentality of the people in Chemnitz and its surroundings not only ensured a successful application for the title of European Capital of Culture – it should also be visible again and again in the program in the title year 2025. An essential part of this is the further development of the Maker Faire Sachsen, which was held in Chemnitz in the past, into a European maker festival. The organisers, the industry associations Industrieverein Sachsen 1828 e. V. and Kreatives Chemnitz in cooperation with the European Capital of Culture Chemnitz 2025 GmbH and the C3 Chemnitz Event Center GmbH, are taking a significant step forward this summer. From July 1st to 2nd, 2023, regional, German and international players in the maker scene will present their maker projects under the title “makers united” in several program modules and invite you to join in, tinker and tinker. In addition to makers united, smaller maker festivals will be held in rural areas and smaller towns such as Etzdorf, Plauen, Linda, Zwönitz and Löbau this year. More information about the program: www.makers-united.eu

More information about the Children’s University Chemnitz:

Contact: Brita Jacob, Phone 0371 531-36036, E-Mail [email protected]

Mario Steinebach

19.06.2023

