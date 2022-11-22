Home News The storm puts the new breakwater barriers built in Lignano to the test
In Lignano, as expected, the storm arrived punctually, even if no particular damage was recorded, with the Civil Protection monitoring the evolution of the weather situation throughout Tuesday 22 November. Water at the limit in Pineta, Aprilia and Marina Uno and the peak tide which reached 155 centimetres, with the new protections built on the Lignano beach which therefore held up, even if the force of the waves still managed to scratch some (small ) sections of the new breakwater barriers built on the beach of Lignano. The entire structure, which extends from Sabbiadoro towards Pineta, reaches as far as the Riviera involving a stretch of beach of about 3 kilometers. The work had a total cost of around 250 thousand euros.

