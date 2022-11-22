QUINCINET

An excellent Quincitava beat Charvensod from the Aosta Valley with a clear and deserved 4-0, at the end of a game in which coach Marco Vernetti’s boys could have even scored a few more goals. Without the suspended Vignali and the injured Mattioli, Thiebat and Perino, as well as the long-term patient Cau, the Quincitava admired against Charva was practically perfect from all points of view.

Guests who in the whole match only had one chance in the 4th minute with Thomain, for the rest it was a black-starred monologue. Game that takes off already after 11′ when the hosts take the lead through Giglio Tos: the home striker is good at flying away on the counterattack, then once he gets to the edge of the penalty area he manages to coolly beat Bianquin coming out with a fine lob.

Quincitava that he no longer repeats the mistakes made in the previous matches and in the 32nd minute he finds the well-deserved double, this time with Maurizio Scala, who from Vergano’s place is good with his header to beat the guest goalkeeper Bianquin again. Charvensod definitively down in the 35th minute when Vergano enters the penalty area ball and chain, after a drumming action and still passes the goalkeeper from the valley face to face.

In the second half the canvas did not change, it was still Quincitava who played the game and made himself dangerous first with the newcomer Yon, then again with Vergano and finally with Pinet, but this time the Valle d’Aosta goal was not violated. In the 25th minute, Zenerino made his seasonal debut, after the bad injury this summer, welcomed by an ovation from the home crowd, then the party at the Giovanni Cipriano stadium continued in the 40th minute when Nicolasi was good at converting a corner into gold Lame.

Thus it ends with a round and well-deserved victory for Quincitava – «Perfect match» the coach would say – a very difficult challenge on the eve, because the Valle d’Aosta are a formation full of talent and quality especially from the waist up, with the various Daricou, Furfori, Thomain, Sterrantino and Cuneaz are authentic players to keep an eye on every moment, because they are able to make a difference if left free to act. But the nerostellata rearguard withstood the impact very well and gave them practically nothing. This is the attitude that Cipriano’s audience always wants to see in order to hope as never before for a peaceful salvation, the priority objective. Loris Ponsetto