Home » The streets of the center without authority
News

The streets of the center without authority

by admin
The streets of the center without authority

It has become a landscape to see cars parked without problem and motorcycles parked on the sidewalks along the Junín race. Added to these major problems is the failure to comply with the hours of the loading and unloading zone, in addition to the use of these bays by private cars that should not be parked there, but neither in the morning, nor at noon and not even At night you can see the presence of traffic agents to regulate this area.

It may also interest you: In Medellín, an alert circular is issued for Dengue

The entry The streets of the center without authority was first published in Centrópolis.

See also  Prior investigation of government officials for alleged appropriation of aid

You may also like

Cheaper gasoline for motorcycles?

Vaudoise Versicherungen Holding AG: The shareholders accept all...

Migrants accelerate their pace and transform Texas city...

Colombian youth tennis won 15 international awards

Expansion of the bouldering center – one million...

Telangana intermediate annual exam results will be released...

Universidad del Valle reissued a book by César...

Avance Gas Holding Ltd: 2023 AGM Results Notification

Allegations against Imran Khan’s serving army officer unacceptable:...

This is how the winners of the 56th...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy