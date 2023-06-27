The Supreme Court announced for the first time the case of approving the death penalty of the defendant for a new type of drug-related crime- Yuyao News

The Supreme People’s Court announced on the 26th 10 typical cases of severely punishing drug crimes and drug-related secondary crimes in accordance with the law. Among the 10 typical cases, Yan Rongzhu’s drug trafficking and manufacturing and Dong Shengzhen’s drug trafficking and transportation cases, the Supreme People’s Court announced for the first time that the defendant was sentenced to death for a crime involving the new drug methcathinone. At the same time, in light of the current drug abuse situation and crime situation, four cases involving narcotics for medical use were announced this time, accounting for the highest proportion in previous years.

After the Spring Festival in 2016, the defendants Yan Rongzhu and Dong Shengzhen conspired to have Yan Rongzhu manufacture methcathinone, and Dong Shengzhen was responsible for the acquisition. Yan Rongzhu handed over the drug-making process to Pan Fuming (the defendant in the same case, who has been sentenced), and instructed Pan Fuming to manufacture methcathinone. Pan Fuming, Tan Ruzhao, Wang Ximei (both co-defendants and sentenced) and others successfully produced methcathinone after experiments. In early October of the same year, Pan Fuming and Li Jinwen (co-defendant, already sentenced) agreed to manufacture methcathinone at Li Jinwen’s place in Waizi Town, Xinye County, Henan Province. At the end of December of the same year, Li Jinwen and others moved the drug production site to another place in the town until the incident occurred on March 9, 2017. During the drug production period, Yan Rongzhu provided the main raw materials, Li Jinwen purchased auxiliary materials and was in charge of daily management, and Tan Ruzhao and Wang Ximei guided the workers in drug production. Yan Rongzhu and others produced a total of 5,126.4 kilograms of methcathinone, of which 451.4 kilograms were seized by the public security organs at the drug production site.

From October 13, 2016 to March 9, 2017, defendant Yan Rongzhu contacted Pan Fuming and sold the manufactured methcathinone to defendant Dong Shengzhen nine times, totaling 4,675 kilograms. During the drug transaction, Dong Shengzhen instigated He Huaqiang (co-defendant, sentenced) to pay Yan Rongzhu for drugs, and ordered He Huaqiang, Hou Shengli (co-defendant, sentenced) and others to drive a vehicle to pick up the drugs, and then Dong Shenglei, Dong Shengzhen’s younger brother, (Defendants in the same case, sentenced) Arrange Dong Shengbo and Ge Huishi (both defendants in the same case, sentenced) to resell the drugs to others. On March 9, 2017, 1,000 kg of methcathinone from the last transaction was seized on the spot.

The case was first tried by the Intermediate People’s Court of Nanyang City, Henan Province, and the second instance by the Higher People’s Court of Henan Province. The Supreme People’s Court reviewed the death penalty in this case.

The court held that the defendant, Yan Rongzhu, knew that methcathinone was a drug and manufactured and sold it, which constituted the crime of drug trafficking and manufacturing. Defendant Dong Shengzhen sold and transported knowingly that methcathinone was a drug, and his actions constituted the crime of drug trafficking and transport. Yan Rongzhu filed a crime, organized others to manufacture drugs and provided the main raw materials, and was responsible for selling the produced drugs. Dong Shengzhen directed others to pay for drugs, transport and sell drugs. Both of them played the main role in the joint crime they participated in, and they were both the most guilty. Prominent principal offenders shall be punished in accordance with all crimes that the two have participated in, organized, and directed. Yan Rongzhu manufactures, sells, and Dong Shengzhen sells and transports a huge amount of drugs. The circumstances of the crime are serious, the social harm is great, and the crime is extremely serious. It should be punished according to law. Accordingly, the defendants Yan Rongzhu and Dong Shengzhen were both sentenced and approved to death in accordance with the law, deprived of political rights for life, and confiscated of all personal property.

The criminals Yan Rongzhu and Dong Shengzhen were executed according to law on August 19, 2022.

It is understood that methcathinone was listed as a first-class psychotropic drug in my country for control in 2005, but there is no legal production, operation, or any legal use in China. As a new type of drug, methcathinone can cause serious harm to human health, and can lead to acute health problems and drug dependence. Excessive use can easily cause irreversible permanent brain damage or even death.

statement:All content and information sourced from “Yaojie Client” and “Yuyao News Network” may not be reproduced without the permission of this website! The media and websites that have been authorized by the agreement of this website must indicate “the source of the manuscript: Yuyao News Network” when downloading and using. Other texts, pictures, audio and video information reproduced on this website are all from the Internet and do not represent the views of this website, and their copyrights belong to the original authors. If you find that the information reproduced on this website infringes your rights, please contact us: 0574-62735052, and we will verify and deal with it in time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

