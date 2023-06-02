The Togolese government selects Atos and IDEMIA to build its national electronic identification system

To build its national electronic identification system, as part of a project supported by the World Bank, the Togolese government trusts two French companies: Atos and IDEMIA. The two companies specializing in digital transformation and digital security will design, build, test and implement a national electronic identification biometric solution for Togo, based on iris, face and fingerprint recognition technology. . Read instead the press release made public by the company Atos, to this effect.

Press release

The Government of Togo selects Atos and IDEMIA to build its national electronic identification system, under a project supported by the World Bank

Lome, Togo – June 1, 2023 – The Togolese Identification Agency, ANID-TOGO, has partnered with Atos and IDEMIA to build a national biometric electronic identity system based on the MOSIP platform (Modular Open Source Identity Platform). Atos and IDEMIA will design, build, test and implement a national electronic identification biometric solution for Togo, based on iris, face and fingerprint recognition technology. This project is part of the West Africa Single Identification Program for Regional Integration and Inclusion (WURI), with an overall budget of $500 million funded by the World Bank.

The Atos and IDEMIA solution will include a citizen portal, a mobile application, cybersecurity solutions, a central biometric system, enrollment kits and a personalization system for the new electronic identity cards. The end-to-end integrated turnkey solution will be built on a robust and scalable infrastructure that can meet the current and future needs of the Togolese government. The project will emphasize local engagement and skills transfer with the opening of an Atos subsidiary in Togo to ensure knowledge and skills transfer to local staff for long-term sustainability.

Alpha Barry, Managing Director of Atos Africacommented : “We are honored to work with the Togolese government and its partners on this essential project. The biometric electronic identification solution will play a crucial role in Togo’s digital transformation and national development. Atos is committed to providing a reliable and secure solution that meets the needs of government and citizens. We are proud to leverage our expertise in biometrics, cybersecurity and digital transformation to support Togo’s ambitions and contribute to a more inclusive and connected world. »

Mazen Hamadallah, SVP of IDEMIA for the Middle East and Africaadded “We are delighted to partner with Atos to provide a biometric electronic identification solution in Togo. IDEMIA’s long-standing expertise contributes to the implementation of the substantial changes currently underway in the field of digital identification. Having successfully implemented over 200 online and offline systems around the world, we are committed to leveraging our biometric technology and expertise to help governments and institutions achieve their goals. With this project, we look forward to supporting Togo’s digital transformation and improving the lives of its citizens.”

“The implementation of a unique, robust and reliable identification system is an imperative in accordance with the 2020-2025 government roadmap on which the eID project is registered – in first position of the 42 priority projects and reforms”, according to the ANID-TOGO.

Togo has set high goals for economic growth and development, with an emphasis on strengthening social inclusion and harmony for peacebuilding. The digitalization of the economy is essential to achieve these goals. By providing each citizen and resident with a biometric identity, Togo will position itself as a regional reference in terms of digital technology, thus affirming its place as a center for logistics and services.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of around €11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides end-to-end solutions tailored to all sectors of activity in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to secure and decarbonized digital for its customers. Atos is an SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris.

Atos’ goal is to help shape the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Around the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, as well as members of societies as a whole, to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.