They denounce chaos in mobility in Santa Marta due to faulty traffic lights, while agents remove motorcycles

A mobility veedor denounced that chaos at some road intersections Santa Marta due to failures in the traffic lights from early hours of the day this Thursday June 1st.

The citizen complaint what the mobility authorities are breaking what was agreed in the new agreement of 1,000 million pesos, in which they are supposed to “join efforts for the prevention, regulationand control of traffic and transport in the urban roads of the city, striving for road safety and in general for the strengthening of the necessary conditions of mobility and safety”.

The veedor Jorge Guerra says that on Calle 23 with Carrera 7, and on Avenida Santa Rita (Calle 22) with Ferrocarril, the traffic lights have been off since 6:00 in the morning and there was not a single agent regulating. “The agents do not generate road safety for the samarians,” he said. However, during the day there have been operations in various areas of the city with the cranes and have immobilized dozens of motorcycles.

“By law they have to regulate and do prevention, but they have not come. Where are they? Removing motorcycles. The city is in chaos. Traffic lights not working on Avenida del Ferrocarril with Avenida Santa Rita. Vehicles avoid the pass. I make a respectful call to the mayoress and the Secretary of Mobility to abide by the requests made by the oversight offices,” concluded Jorge Guerra.

For his part, The motorcycle taxi drivers of the city protested this Thursday in the Troncal del Caribe at the height of the La Lucha neighborhood, denouncing alleged irregularities in transit operations.

The Mobility Secretary, Ernesto Castro, stated after signing the health insurance with the Police, who will not dedicate themselves to chase to any road actor, and that the sole purpose of the administration is guarantee the security, before the complaints that have been made for the recklessness and little culture of motorcycle drivers.

