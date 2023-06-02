Carglass present at the 106th Giro d’Italia – Sport Marketing News

Il Giro d’Italia 2023 did not betray expectations, confirming itself among the great classics of theUCI World Tour with a 106a edition fought to the final finish line in the scenario of the Imperial Forums. Only the last stage on the urban circuit of the Capital, in fact, defined the final classification by assigning the Maglia Rosa of winner to Primoz Roglic (Slovenia), which got the better of Geraint Thomas (UK) e João Almeida (Portugal).

Per Carglasswho participated in the Racing Rosto from the first to the last ride like technical partner, the 3,469 km traveled with the caravan are studded with intense moments to be fixed in memory. Twists like the 17 cases of Covid positivity: a trickle that overnight ousted several excellent names from the competition, including Ganna, Evenpoel and Bystrøm. Epic sports pages like the one written in 7a stagewhich from the summer climate of Capua has led cyclists to challenge the frost and snowy expanses of the finish line at an altitude of 2,200 meters in Campo Imperatore, but also unsettling and painful moments such as withdrawals following falls or accidents during the 10a e 11a stage.

About safety, Carglass has provided a concrete and appreciated contribution with its equipment mobile workshopcalled to intervene 2 volte on service vehicles accompanying the Giro, rescuing two vehicles at the rear of the Pink Caravan that had suffered damage to their windscreens.

It was also the protagonist with its own team at Giro-Ethe original cycling competition on racing e-bikes held in parallel and on the same roads as the Giro d’Italia. John Visconti captained the Carglass team, which was confirmed as the winner of the Social GiroE Jersey by Fantacycling. The event was attended by 100 guests in all stages. Among them, a Special Olympics athlete also stood out.

“We have witnessed and participated in a beautiful sports page that has brought prestige to road cycling and the ultra-secular history of the Giro d’Italia, not surprisingly one of the most popular and followed appointments in our country” he has declared Fabio Felisi, General Manager in Belron Italia. “I would like to thank our Giro E team together with captain Giovanni Visconti for having held our flag high in the most beautiful race in Italy, but above all our personnel involved in organizing Carglass’ presence at the Giro, who demonstrated how professionalism, team spirit and passion for one’s work make the difference.“