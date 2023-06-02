Home » Di Maio, first day as EU envoy for the Persian Gulf: debut on Twitter
World

Di Maio, first day as EU envoy for the Persian Gulf: debut on Twitter

by admin
Di Maio, first day as EU envoy for the Persian Gulf: debut on Twitter

«First day in office as special representative for the EU in the Gulf» for Louis DiMaiowho also makes his debut on Twitter with a new profile, where his tweets are also reported in Arabic, an obligatory choice given the role.

“Ready and fully engaged to engage with Member States, EU institutions and each of our partners in the region – writes the former M5S leader and deputy prime minister from the profile @EUSR_Gulf -. There is so much at stake and so much to be done, through sincere dialogue and mutual respect. For our shared security and prosperity”

See also  paok retired branislav prelević's jersey | Sport

You may also like

Ballot, the hypotheses on the appearances that keep...

Why do we go to the toilet after...

The U.S. Senate passed the debt ceiling bill|U.S....

Šekil Onil wants to meet Nikola Jokić’s brothers...

The legumes with the most beneficial properties in...

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

North Korea’s ‘Space Carrier’ Launch Fails Today in...

Maud The Moth kicks off her new Spanish...

Kosovo, Prime Minister Kurti’s hard line: “Elections only...

How to protect your phone from hackers |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy