



Original title: The total number of production safety accidents has declined for ten consecutive years

Disaster prevention, mitigation and relief capabilities have been significantly improved (China‘s Ten Years Series Theme Press Releases)

Our reporter Qiu Chaoyi’s “People’s Daily” (page 02, August 31, 2022)

On August 30, the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a series of press conferences on the theme of “China‘s Decade”, introducing the reform and development of emergency management in the new era and answering questions from reporters.

“Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has attached great importance to emergency management. Especially in 2018, in deepening the reform of the party and state institutions, the Party Central Committee decided to set up an emergency management department and a national comprehensive fire rescue team. , to carry out systematic and overall reconstruction of my country’s emergency management system, and promote my country’s emergency management cause to achieve historic achievements and historic changes.” said Zhou Xuewen, deputy minister of the emergency management department.

Compared with 2012, the number of production safety accidents and deaths in 2021 will drop by 56.8% and 45.9%, respectively, and the total number of accidents will decline for ten consecutive years. From 2013 to 2021, the national average annual number of deaths and missing persons due to natural disasters, the number of collapsed houses, and the proportion of direct economic losses in GDP decreased by 87.2%, 87.4%, and 61.7%, respectively, compared with the average of 2000-2012.

The emergency management system with Chinese characteristics is basically formed

In recent years, the Emergency Management Department has strengthened the comprehensive management of emergency work, the management of the whole process, and the optimized management of power resources, and has basically formed an emergency management system with Chinese characteristics featuring unified command, both specialization and regularity, quick response, and top-down linkage.

“We leveraged the comprehensive advantages of the emergency management department and the professional advantages of relevant departments, and established working mechanisms such as joint risk assessment, integrated prevention, rescue and disaster relief, and flattened emergency command, which improved the efficiency of emergency management. From 2018 to 2021, The national average annual number of deaths and missing persons from natural disasters has dropped by 51.6% compared with the average of the previous five years, and the new system and mechanism have played an important role.” Zhou Xuewen said.

Comprehensive emergency management capabilities have been comprehensively improved. Focusing on the transformation and upgrading of all disasters and major emergencies, the national comprehensive fire rescue team has newly established more than 3,500 professional teams in waters, mountains, earthquakes, etc.; the Emergency Management Department actively promotes the construction of the emergency command system, basically building the national emergency command headquarters, and fully building the Department of Emergency Management. A four-level emergency command information network and a top-down emergency command platform system at the provincial, city and county levels have been established; an emergency resource management platform has been built, and major hazards of hazardous chemicals, coal mines, etc. have been comprehensively monitored online, and the “big data security force” has been accelerated.

Effective prevention and control of major security risks. In terms of disaster prevention, mitigation and relief, in response to extreme weather challenges, an early warning and “call-and-response” mechanism has been established directly to the responsible person at the grass-roots level to transfer the threatened people in advance. In terms of production safety, the Company formulated and implemented 15 hard measures for production safety, and carried out a three-year campaign for special rectification of production safety and special rectification in key industries to improve the level of intrinsic safety.

Strong response to major disasters and accidents. Since the establishment of the Emergency Management Department, a total of 997 emergency consultations have been organized, 330 emergency responses have been initiated, and 414 emergency working groups have been dispatched successively to effectively deal with a series of major disasters such as the severe floods in the country in 2020.

The number of serious accidents continues to decline

According to reports, in recent years, my country’s disaster prevention threshold has become more advanced, the foundation for disaster reduction is more solid, and the disaster relief mechanism is more sensitive.

“Anti-resistance and rescue” has a new mechanism. The emergency management department and relevant departments have clarified the responsibilities of prevention and rescue, maximized synergy, established a joint risk consultation and judgment among departments, and explored and formed a flat emergency organization model.

The level of disaster resistance and fortification has been newly improved. The first national comprehensive risk census of natural disasters was carried out, and housing and facilities reinforcement projects in earthquake-prone areas were implemented, and the shortcomings of the disaster prevention and mitigation engineering system were accelerated, and the natural disaster prevention capability was significantly improved. For example, two earthquakes of magnitude 6.4 and 6.9 occurred in Qinghai Menyuan in 2016 and 2022. The latter had a higher magnitude, but the number of collapsed houses was only 5% of the previous one.

A new breakthrough has been made in the comprehensive support capability. The construction of 6 national and regional emergency rescue centers has started, and the nationwide “one game of chess” layout has been basically formed.UAV emergency communication, large flood drainage vehicles, underwaterrobotWaiting for a batch of heavy equipment to be installed one after another, the level of modern equipment has been greatly improved.

In terms of production safety, Song Yuanming, Deputy Minister of Emergency Management, said that the number of major and major accidents in my country has dropped from 59 in 2012, or about 5 per month on average, to 17 in 2021, or about 1.4 per month on average. The rate reached 71%. Since the establishment of the Emergency Management Department in 2018, it has created the longest interval of particularly major accidents since the founding of New China.

“We have promoted the implementation of local party and government leadership responsibilities, industry sector supervision responsibilities and corporate main body responsibilities, and established a set of safety production responsibility system. In addition, our country has revised the safety production law twice, issued the Criminal Law Amendment (11), and constantly adjusted and revised The “Criteria for Determining Major Hidden Hazards” in various industries has made the laws and regulations more strict and precise.” Song Yuanming said.

The fire safety situation is stable and improving

Qiong Se, member of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Emergency Management and director of the Fire Rescue Bureau, said that in the past decade, various regions and departments have actively promoted the modernization of fire safety governance systems and governance capabilities, and achieved a series of important results.

The prevention and mitigation of fire risks have achieved remarkable results. Pay close attention to high-risk areas such as high-rise buildings, large commercial complexes, petrochemical enterprises, etc., and follow up emerging formats such as electrochemical energy storage and electric bicycles in a timely manner. At the national level, more than 200 major and regional fire hazards have been listed to supervise, and local governments have jointly urged rectification. There are more than 85.22 million fire hazards.

The actual combat capability of fire fighting and rescue has been greatly improved. The number of fire and rescue stations nationwide has increased from 5,256 to 7,969, the number of fire trucks has increased from 47,000 to 111,000, and the number of municipal fire hydrants has increased from 1.058 million to 2.018 million. After the fire rescue team was established, a series of major disaster accidents were effectively dealt with.

The social fire safety foundation has been effectively consolidated. All cities, counties and national key towns have formulated and implemented fire protection plans, and grass-roots fire safety has been incorporated into grid management, and the quality of public fire safety has been significantly enhanced. There are more than 100,000 registered fire engineers, 1.4 million people with special firefighting skills, and 14,000 township and street fire stations have been newly established in various places.

In the past ten years, under the circumstance that my country’s total economic volume has more than doubled and the area of ​​urban built-up areas has expanded by 30%, the fire safety situation has remained stable and improved.

According to reports, since the reform and transformation, the functions of the national comprehensive fire rescue team have been greatly expanded, from social rescue focusing on rescuing people’s lives to comprehensive emergency rescue of “all disasters and major emergencies”. The annual number of police officers received by the entire team has increased from 1.173 million in 2018 to 1.963 million in 2021, an increase of 67.3%. Since 2018, a total of 808,000 people trapped in distress have been rescued and 2.2 million people have been evacuated from the rescue scene of fires and various disasters.

Responsible editor: Wang Meng