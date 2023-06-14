Home » The use of medicines increased among the citizens under the self-diagnosis system
by admin
The use of medicines increased among the citizens under the self-diagnosis system

Web Desk: Pakistan has become the third largest country in the world in the use of medicines under the self-diagnosis system of people without doctor’s prescription and advice. Across the country, 22% of the people choose their own medicines and start using them, due to which they get sicker instead of getting better. According to a recent survey, 40 percent of people use paracetamol and 15 percent of people use antibiotics on their own. According to the survey, more antibiotics are used in Pakistan than in Europe
Pakistan ranks 5th in the world in the use of non-prescription allergy and narcotic drugs. On the other hand, along with the increase in the trend of self-diagnosis, government and non-government hospitals and drug shops in various places have employed ordinary people instead of pharmacists, and these shops can easily sell narcotic drugs in addition to other drugs without a doctor’s prescription. are available. According to the survey, more than fifty percent of the shops in the country do not have drug licenses and the shops have been opened with the connivance of the drug staff, due to which Pakistan ranks third in the self-assessment system at the global level.

