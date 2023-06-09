Pontecagnano (Salerno), 30 June – 2 July 2023

The nascent association “A•PART – Actions for People Architecture Rights Territory” – a third sector reality founded with the aim of carrying out cooperation projects for development in the countries of the southern hemisphere – launches a workshop on the use of raw earth in green building.

The initiative will take place in Pontecagnano (Salerno) in the Eco-Archaeological Park of Legambiente, the sponsoring body of the event, on the weekend of 30 June, 1 and 2 July.

The aim of the workshop is to finance, through participation fees, the project “Karibu Kimintet – The school in the savannah”, an intervention of sustainable architecture and rural development for the redevelopment of the Primary School of Kimintet, in Kirindon, near the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Narok County in Kenya.

Three days of full immersion in the fascinating world of raw earth as building material, between theoretical lessons and practical laboratoriesin which the methods of application and the different construction techniques will be discovered.

The participants – led by the arch. Stefania Vestuto e arch. Louis of Peterfor years engaged in the African continent alongside the architect. Fabrizio Carola – they will have the opportunity to observe empirical tests with different mixtures, and an artifact will be created in pisé (rammed earth/compressed earth).

The workshop is organized in collaboration with Legambiente Circolo OcchiVerdi and Eco-Archaeological Park, with the patronage of Studio 2111 Architecture & Design, ANAB – National Association of Bioecological Architecture, and Order of Agronomists and Forestry Doctors of the province of Salerno.

The project in Kenya was born from the direct requests of teachers, students and members of the village community, with the aim of facilitating and guaranteeing access to education, in environments conducive to learning, for all the children of the village.

Who is it for?

The workshop is aimed at both professionals and adult students interested in learning clay construction techniques.

The workshop includes a minimum of 12 and a maximum of 20 participants.

Registration and costs

Interested parties should complete the form online or send an email to these addresses: [email protected] • [email protected]

The cost of the workshop is 200 euros for professionals and 170 euros for students and includes lunches, drinks and snacks as per the programme, insurance and a final certificate of participation.

You will stay at GREEN STATION LEGAMBIENTE at a cost of 10 euros per night in shared double rooms or for free by pitching your own tent in areas made available by the Park.

