SakaryaThe car, which went out of the driver’s control on the D-100 highway in Turkey and could only stop by hitting the barriers, was crushed like paper. Two people in the vehicle were injured.

Chicken, D-100 highway occurred at the crossing of Hendek district. According to the information obtained, Akyazi 54 ABL 061 plated Tofaş brand car driver under the direction of ME, which was driving in the direction of ME, got out of control. Two people were injured in the accident, where the out-of-control car crashed into the barriers and stopped.

Upon the news of the incident, firefighters, health and police teams were dispatched to the region. The injured were taken to the hospital by the medical teams who reached the address, first aid in the region.

police accident initiated an investigation.

