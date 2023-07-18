Home » The worrying increase in the consumption of synthetic drugs in Santa Marta
News

The worrying increase in the consumption of synthetic drugs in Santa Marta

by admin

The Minister of Defense warns about the increase in the consumption of synthetic drugs in the country.

In recent years, Santa Marta has witnessed a worrying increase in the use of synthetic drugs. This problem has generated alert in the authorities and the community.

In different sectors of the city, such as ‘Boron‘, an area that includes the fourth race between Avenida del Ferrocarril and the surroundings of Vía Alterna, there have been activities related to the trade of substances such as “pepas, tusi, cocaine”, among other synthetic drugs. These substances represent a high risk to the health of those who consume them and contribute to the proliferation of criminal activities.

Also read: 11 people are prosecuted for selling ‘tusi’ and other synthetic drugs.

The Minister of Defense, Néstor Osuna, has expressed his concern about the increase in the consumption of synthetic drugs in Colombia, including Santa Marta. According to the Minister, the fentanylan extremely potent synthetic opioid used to enhance doses of synthetic drugs, It is already consumed in the country and its use is increasing. This has generated greater attention and efforts by the authorities to address this problem effectively.

Also read: Fentanyl: the synthetic drug that is already trafficked in Colombia.

It is important to note that the use of synthetic drugs is not only a local concern, but a global phenomenon. The United Nations (UN) has warned about the disastrous consequences of these substances and has urged measures to combat their sale and consumption.

See also  Ivrea Carnival, great emotions in a monologue: "There really is all my passion"

It is important to remember that preventing and addressing this problem should not be limited to police action alone. It is necessary to develop early prevention programs in schoolspromote spaces for dialogue and awareness in the community, and provide rehabilitation options and support to those who struggle against addiction.

You may also like

President Petro criticized Europe’s environmental policy during CELAC

Network analysis of prehistoric relationships using raw archaeological...

Hyderabad airport seized gold worth Rs 1 crore...

Poncho Zuleta recovers from surgery in Bogotá; he...

Wind turbines are the target of thieves –...

Suicide attack on security forces vehicle in Peshawar,...

the commitment that seeks to lead Valle del...

Wall Street Journal: “The Europeans are getting poorer”

The Czech army is preparing to buy reserve...

The Minister of Mines, Irene Vélez, would resign...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy