The worrying increase in the consumption of synthetic drugs in Santa Marta

The Minister of Defense warns about the increase in the consumption of synthetic drugs in the country.

In recent years, Santa Marta has witnessed a worrying increase in the use of synthetic drugs. This problem has generated alert in the authorities and the community.

In different sectors of the city, such as ‘Boron‘, an area that includes the fourth race between Avenida del Ferrocarril and the surroundings of Vía Alterna, there have been activities related to the trade of substances such as “pepas, tusi, cocaine”, among other synthetic drugs. These substances represent a high risk to the health of those who consume them and contribute to the proliferation of criminal activities.

Also read: 11 people are prosecuted for selling ‘tusi’ and other synthetic drugs.

The Minister of Defense, Néstor Osuna, has expressed his concern about the increase in the consumption of synthetic drugs in Colombia, including Santa Marta. According to the Minister, the fentanylan extremely potent synthetic opioid used to enhance doses of synthetic drugs, It is already consumed in the country and its use is increasing. This has generated greater attention and efforts by the authorities to address this problem effectively.

Also read: Fentanyl: the synthetic drug that is already trafficked in Colombia.

It is important to note that the use of synthetic drugs is not only a local concern, but a global phenomenon. The United Nations (UN) has warned about the disastrous consequences of these substances and has urged measures to combat their sale and consumption.

It is important to remember that preventing and addressing this problem should not be limited to police action alone. It is necessary to develop early prevention programs in schoolspromote spaces for dialogue and awareness in the community, and provide rehabilitation options and support to those who struggle against addiction.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

