There are four new games Of Assassin’s Creed in developmentaccording to what was reported by the well-known leaker Tom Henderson: Ubisoft would have decided to bet everything on the series to recover from a difficult period, and this would bring the total of projects related to the franchise to ten titles.

As you will remember, at the beginning of last year there was talk of the VR experience of Assassin’s Creed Nexus, then in September the French house announced Assassin’s Creed Mirage, set in Baghdad starring Basim; Codename Red, set in feudal Japan; Codename Hexe, with its almost horror atmosphere; Codename Jade, an open world for mobile; and finally, a month later, the multiplayer Project Invictus.

Well, Henderson discovered the existence of four further projects which are currently in the conceptual and prototype stage, and which respond to the code names of Nebula, Raid, Echoes e infine Nexus 2, which the company has already reportedly discussed. According to the source of the leaker, Ubisoft wants to bet everything on the franchise.

Information gleaned from Tom Henderson indicates that Project Nebula it would currently be in the works at Ubisoft Sofia, the team that collaborated on the creation of Assassin’s Creed Liberation and Assassin’s Creed Rogue. It would be a chapter characterized by three different settings: India, the Aztec Empire and the Mediterranean.

Project Raid instead it would have been entrusted to Ubisoft Chengu and would be presented in the form of a free-to-play cooperative-based game for four participants, therefore with PvE mechanics, and it is said that it will boast a roster made up of characters from the Assassin’s Creed universe.

Ubisoft Annecy, known for having created the multiplayer section of the Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell series, as well as for collaborating in the development of The Division 2, is reportedly working on Project Echoesalso a multiplayer experience that will apparently use Ubisoft Scalar technology.

Some sources, Henderson adds, claim that the franchise will return to proposing new releases on an annual basis, however alternating different types of experience from time to time. The current calendar should have Assassin’s Creed Mirage launch around August, closely followed by Assassin’s Creed Nexus later this year.

Codename Red should debut during 2024, while Assassin’s Creed Invictus would be expected for 2025 and Assassin’s Creed Hexe for 2026: internal windows that are inevitably uncertain at the moment, given that Ubisoft often postpones its titles, but for the at the moment the information is this.

As for the release of the four new games, it should in theory take several years, five or six considering the current production times of the triple A. Returning to Codename Red, the sources say that it is well advanced, it will boast two different playable characters and will focus on stealth action.