Piazza Falcone and Borsellino, the cycle / pedestrian path and other areas are in poor condition Vittone and Ponchia: “We need quick interventions for decorum and greater safety”

Rivarolo Canavese

Too much neglect in the city and many reports from citizens on the criticalities that are encountered daily in various areas of Rivarolo. The municipal councilors of the sustainable Rivarolo group Marina Vittone and Sandra Ponchia are the spokespersons of the population’s malaise.

“We have received many reports from our fellow citizens on some situations that require more attention from the municipal administration – comments Vittone. – We have always been very keen on urban decor and maintenance, so the state of neglect in some areas of our city leads us to ask for more interventions, more incisiveness from those who govern us ».

Among the areas that most concern citizens is Piazza Falcone and Borsellino, near Villa Vallero: “The square is private, but is being sold off to the public body, and is a central place, with great passage, between those who go to Villa Vallero, which has also become a cultural center, and those who stroll to the Urban Center. Furthermore, the parking lot transforms it into a public place – explains Vittone. – In the evening, then, with suboptimal lighting and general neglect, the square becomes a badly frequented place. For all these reasons we have presented a motion of intent, which we hope will be discussed with other questions in the city council on Friday 22, so that the mayor and the council undertake to speak with the owners of the area to speed up the disposal times and verify the timing and methods of intervention to make the square safer and more accessible to the public thanks to greater lighting and maintenance. We and our fellow citizens ask that this area does not become a no-man’s land ».

The problem recurs with the two access gates to the city, the former Vallesusa cotton mill and the Salp industrial complex: «It is not nice to see these abandoned factories at the entrance to the city – continue Vittone and Ponchia. – We had heard about various destinations and it would be interesting to know where we are. It is true that Rivarolo’s commercial fabric has held up well in recent years, but it would be interesting to propose development options to also lead to a relapse in terms of work. Furthermore, for example in Vallesusa, the conditions of the roads are also precarious and maintenance is needed ».

The same applies to the cycle-pedestrian path of Corso Re Arduino: «If the road signs on the ground had been restored, this was not the case for the various holes in the road surface, which are dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists. Furthermore, there are not always side protections and it is in an elevated position – explains Vittone. – Citizens are asking for interventions for greater safety, as for the cemetery in the hamlet of Argentera. At the moment, after the interventions for the construction of a new side entrance, there is a lack of parking spaces to allow safe pedestrian crossing. We want to talk, then, about the state of abandonment of the urban gardens in the hamlet of Bonaudi or the weeds that invade the sidewalks in the northern area of ​​Corso Indipendenza? We ask for interventions as soon as possible ». –