Original title: Official: Lin Huang is here!Lingard joins Nottingham Forest on a one-year deal

On July 22, Beijing time, Nottingham Forest, the newly promoted Premier League club in the new season, officially announced that former Manchester United player Lingard joined the team on a free basis and will wear the No. 10 jersey that symbolizes the core status.

According to previous media reports, Lingard signed a one-year contract with Nottingham Forest for a weekly salary of 200,000 pounds.

It is worth mentioning that Lingard is the 11th signing since the promotion of Nottingham Forest. After returning to the top league, this veteran powerhouse quickly upgraded the lineup and almost replaced the entire team. Dean Henderson is on loan from Manchester United.

Lingard is 29 years old, but his career with the Red Devils has been as long as 21 years. Until this summer, the Manchester United young man left the team on a free agent.

Previously, Lingard was loaned to West Ham United to play for the “second spring” of his career. After returning to Manchester United, he was retained by the then coach Solskjaer, but Manchester United experienced big setbacks last season. Lingard also failed to usher in a better chance, only making 22 appearances in all competitions, including only 4 starts. In the end, he chose to leave Old Trafford.

West Ham have tasted the “Lin Huang” good, they are willing to bring the England midfielder back into their command and have been leading the competition for Lingard, but Nottingham Forest smashed the team’s maximum salary and finally quickly won him. of joining.

