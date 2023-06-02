There will be a rainy weather process in Henan Province this weekend- Xinhua Net Henan Channel

Affected by the northward lift of the subtropical high and the low-level shear line, the Provincial Meteorological Observatory predicts that from June 3 to 4, there will be a precipitation weather process in our province, with moderate to heavy rain in the west, central and south, and we need to pay more attention.

According to the forecast, the precipitation period during this process is concentrated from the afternoon of the 3rd to the daytime of the 4th. The cumulative precipitation during the process is 20mm-40mm in the southwest and south, 50mm-80mm in some counties and cities, and 15mm-20mm in the south-central region. There are light to moderate rains in other areas south of the Yellow River, and showers in Xinxiang, Jiaozuo, and Jiyuan demonstration areas. Anyang, Hebi, and Puyang are mainly cloudy with scattered light showers. From the 5th to the 6th, the province is dominated by cloudy to sunny days, but there are many scattered showers from the afternoon to the night. After the 7th, our province turned into sunny and hot weather, which is generally beneficial to summer harvest and summer planting.

Agricultural meteorological experts in our province suggest that all localities should carefully arrange wheat harvesting, drying, and drying according to weather changes. The western and southern mountainous areas need to pay attention to the meteorological risks of geological disasters induced by continuous precipitation, and the meteorological risks of mountain torrents and small and medium-sized river floods caused by short-term heavy precipitation. (Reporter Li Ruofan)