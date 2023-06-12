Antisocials launched a explosive device in a Community Police Unit (UPC) in Guayaquil, Guayas province.

The event was reported in the early hours of this Monday, June 12, 2023. It occurred at the UPC located in Block 22 of the Bastion Flower , northwest of Guayaquil.

According to preliminary information, there would be two individuals who perpetrated this attack against the public force. The suspects were traveling on a motorcycle.

The attack with explosives left damage to one of the windows on the main façade of the UPC and did not cause damage to police elements.

The gendarmes have placed bricks at the entrance as barricades to protect themselves from a new attack.

Lieutenant Christian Altamirano, head of the Motorized Group of the New Prosperina districtindicated that at the time of the attack three uniformed men were inside the UPC.

“The one who carried the long weapon is the one who notices the presence of the offender and manages to prevent it from causing more damage within it. The investigative units are working to find those responsible, ”he reported.

Intelligence elements reached the site to gather information that allows them to find those responsible for the event.

This is not the only attack that the UPC of Flor de Bastión has suffered, since in November of last year subjects, who have not been identified either, fired at the infrastructure.