This was the case of Ferrocarril avenue between eighth and ninth streets, in the sector known as Los Puentes. Although informal sales abound there, they were already taking over the entire platform of Avenida Ferrocarril.

After citizen complaints, an inter-institutional operation was carried out yesterday that resulted in the lifting of informal commerce, in addition to the collection of solid waste and subsequent washing of the sidewalk.

In an interview with El Diario, one of the leaders of the Villavicencio commune, Wilson Bedoya, assured that a true “Persian market” had been set up at the aforementioned address that was in full view of all the people who entered Pereira from the municipality. of Dosquebradas, not only giving the area a bad appearance, but also increasing other social problems that are present in the place, such as the consumption of psychoactive substances, the constant and numerous presence of street dwellers, the accumulation of garbage, among others.

For her part, the Secretary of Government, Karen Zape, stated that from the municipal administration they will monitor the improper occupation of public space in said area, thus responding to the request of the citizens that ensures that if there is no permanent presence of the authorities, in a few weeks the ‘persian market’ will be reinstalled on the site.

The Pereira Cleaning Company was present in the operation, its manager, Yohan Osorio, mentioned that Atesa collects up to 3 times a day in the area, but quickly the place is again flooded with garbage.

Outstanding

11 subpoenas for improper occupation of public space were imposed during the clearing of the ‘Persian market’ on Avenida Ferrocarril.