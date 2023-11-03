They cancel the yellow alert and activate the green one due to the threat of rain

This Wednesday, the National Civil Protection System issued a green alert due to the threat of rains and accelerated winds that will continue in the country, influenced by tropical storm Pilar. In turn, the yellow alert issued on November 1 is without effect on a national scale.

The green alert has been issued by the General Directorate of the Observatory of Environmental Threats and Natural Resources (MARN), as of November 2, due to the influence of tropical storm Pilar. The threat level has been downgraded, as it no longer directly impacts Central America.

The National Civil Protection System recommended that the Salvadoran population take caution when traveling on the streets, avoid crossing rivers, streams and water currents, secure windows, roofs and objects susceptible to falling due to the influence of gusts of wind, prepare a backpack with basic supplies, non-perishable food and identity documents.

For its part, the Special report issued by the General Directorate of the MARN Threat Observatory details that: «Tropical Storm Pilar is observed 450 kilometers south-southeast of Salina Cruz, Mexico, (…) moving westward at 22 kilometers per hour and ceasing to have influence over our country; However, it keeps the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) close to the coasts of Central America, favoring moderate to strong rains and storms with emphasis on the northern zone, volcanic strip and eastern zone.

«In addition, a high pressure of 1033 millibars is observed on the east coast of the United States, which drives a cold front from the Yucatán Peninsula, and extends to the North Atlantic; By this Thursday night it will be north of Honduras, directing weak to moderate northerly winds to the country, mostly accentuated in high areas, mountain areas and volcanic mountain ranges of the country,” the report concludes.

Civil Protection has asked the population to remain attentive to information from official sources that make up the National Civil Protection System and respond to calls for preventive evacuation.

