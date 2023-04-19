Home » They captured a cobradiario who built a stone house in Valledupar
They captured a cobradiario who built a stone house in Valledupar

They captured a cobradiario who built a stone house in Valledupar

In a control operation of the National Police they captured the cobradiario Juan David Mojicaappointed to build a house located in the Villa Clara neighborhood, south of Valledupar.

Mojica must answer for the crime of damage to another’s property in preliminary hearings before a guarantee control judge.

The capture was achieved for the complaint filed by the affected family andn the Immediate Reaction Unit, URI, of the Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the complaintJuan David Mojica He arrived angry because of a week of late payments due to a debt of $90.000.

“He had already arrived days before intimidating, saying that he was going to break the windows, that if the fee was not paid he would not respond and that his boss had given the order to break the windows. All conversations are recorded.”the family recounted.

The fact also It affected two girls and a teenager. who took care of them while their mother worked as a street vendor of red wine in the city.

It is a very strong trauma for them that a 35-year-old man throws stones at them in an attempt on their lives. He did not care that the girls were there and caused them minor injuries“, the family pointed out.

