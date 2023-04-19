Home » urgent | The security authorities cut off communications from the mobile phones of “Hemedti and the Rapid Support Leaders”
urgent | The security authorities cut off communications from the mobile phones of "Hemedti and the Rapid Support Leaders"

urgent | The security authorities cut off communications from the mobile phones of "Hemedti and the Rapid Support Leaders"

Sudani Net:

The army continued to clamp down on the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Lieutenant General Muhammad Hamdan Hamidti, in the bone-breaking battle that was taking place between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.

Responsible sources revealed to (Al-Sudani) that the security authorities in Khartoum yesterday evening cut off communications from mobile phones to the leaders of the Rapid Support Forces and their private guards, and to a number of officers and soldiers.

The sources said: “In the first hours of the rebellion, Rapid Support lost the main center of command and control, after the Rapid Support Presidency building, opposite the General Command of the Sudanese Army, was bombed and destroyed, as the building contained the latest communications and espionage networks, which were supervised by the Wagner Company. Russian”.

And she added, “The security authorities have suspended the effectiveness of the various communication chips in the possession of the Rapid Support leaders and their guards, including the support commander, Lieutenant General Muhammad Hamdan Hamidti, and all of his brothers and those close to him.”

The sources pointed out that this step will cause the support leaders to lose more control over their forces.

