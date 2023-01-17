Following the complaints made by the councilor Diego Cancino on the alleged disappearances of demonstrators during the protests of the National strike of 2021, Several citizens came out to mobilize against the events in front of the Mayor’s Office, in the Liévano Palace.

It should be remembered that in the morning hours of this Monday, January 16, the mayor Claudia López announced the resignation of the director of the Uaesp, Luz Amanda Camacho, due to a new scandal of disappearances of the corpses of protesters in district cemeteries.

The accusations for irregularities would have been presented since November 2022 and would be backed by a complaint before the Attorney General’s Office in which the UAESP official was accused of receiving close to $1.5 billion in the framework of an alleged bribe by businessmen in order to operate several holy fields in the Colombian capital, among which are the Central Cemetery, the South Cemetery and Chapinero Cemetery.

However, the alleged network of corruption would be clouded by other accusations in which it would be ensured that the bribes would have been given in the framework of actions of the public force to disappear the bodies of protesters from the 2021 national strike through the city’s crematorium ovens. A complaint that Councilor Diego Cancino delved into during the most recent meeting of the council.

“What does the mayoress @ClaudiaLopez say about the fact that the district cemeteries were used to disappear the bodies of young protesters? Hopefully you don’t tell us again that you don’t know where the order came from. Do UAESP, Police and TransMilenio have a carousel of torture and disappearance? “Wrote the councilor through his Twitter account.