They impute charges to Arturo Char, ex-senator of the Republic

This Friday, June 30, in the Supreme Court of Justice and after a long time, the former senator of Radical Change, Arturo Char, appeared. The high court charged him for crimes of conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime and suffragante corruption. He rejected the accusations against him and after what was said, he assumed his right to remain silent.

It is valid to remember that Arturo Char was president of Congress from July 20, 2020 to July 20, 2021. He appeared virtually before the Court’s Special Investigation Chamber, there, he was formally linked by the Aida case Merlano, whose participation would allegedly be vital to a criminal structure to buy votes on the Colombian coast.

“With the circumstance of greater criminality provided for in article 58 numeral 9 of law 600 of 2000, in attention to the position that Arturo Char held in society, at the time of allegedly committing the crimes investigated, due to his position, economic position and condition of political leader”, confirmed the Supreme Court of Justice.

