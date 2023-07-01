University of Huelva Receives Approval for Implementation of Medicine Degree

HUELVA, June 30 – The Ministry of University, Research, and Innovation of the Junta de Andalucía has given its approval for the implementation of the Medicine degree at the University of Huelva. The degree is expected to begin in the 2024/2025 academic year.

After the University of Huelva submitted its application report and plan, the Board requested some modifications, which have since been incorporated into the file. As a result, the previous favorable report was approved on Friday.

However, this is still a preliminary report, as further procedures need to be carried out. The degree must be verified by the Ministry of Universities, with Huelva required to provide information on the curriculum, teaching staff, and infrastructure. Subsequently, the file will be sent to the Agency for Scientific and University Quality of Andalusia (Accua) for another report, before the final authorization can be issued by the Ministry. Despite these procedures, the current timeline remains intact, and the Medicine degree is still expected to commence in the 2024/2025 academic year.

The approval of the previous report has been hailed as a “historic claim” by Manuel Andrés González, the president of the PP in Huelva. He praised the efforts of the Junta de Andalucía in responding to the demands and historical claims of the province. González expressed his pride and congratulated the University of Huelva for taking this important step towards offering the Medicine degree.

The University of Huelva will now take the necessary steps to finalize the process and prepare to welcome students who wish to study Medicine at their institution.