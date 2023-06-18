Home » They investigate an armed attack that left one dead in El Copey
They investigate an armed attack that left one dead in El Copey

Javier Urueta Barrios, 38, died of several shots in an armed attack that occurred in the 27 de Abril neighborhood of the municipality of El Copey, Cesar.

The murderer was allegedly a subject who approached the house where Urueta Barrios was located to shoot him and then fled, according to the first versions collected by the authorities.

Urueta Barrios, who was shirtless and in shorts, was sitting in a chair when he suffered injuries to the thoracic region.

Neighbors in the sector and family members notified members of the National Police, who helped transfer Javier Urueta in an institutional van to the municipal hospital.

However, hours later health professionals reported his death on Saturday afternoon.

With the case of Javier Urueta, there are now four homicides that have been registered in recent months in the municipality of El Copey. The first victims were Hernán Silvano Solís Leones, found dead with an AGC sign, Eibar Escorcia, murdered on a trail, and Pedro Hernández, shot at when he was in the Las Mercedes neighborhood of the municipality.

