Home News They investigate patrimonial detriment in transit
News

They investigate patrimonial detriment in transit

by admin
They investigate patrimonial detriment in transit

The comptroller of the municipality of Dosquebradas, Álvaro Trujillo Mejía, uncovered an alleged network of corruption in the Department of Traffic and Mobility; given that, in the midst of the investigation, a patrimonial detriment of $191 million was detected, due to subpoenas not collected or downloaded from the SIMIT platform; additionally an alleged shortfall of $1,100…

Exclusive content for subscribers

See also  The daughter is not well, the mother turns to the medical guard: "No one has opened us, they force you to go to the emergency room"

You may also like

The consumer market continues to heat up during...

The new Board of Directors of the Camercio...

The importance of vulnerability

Experience the fun of ice and snow and...

Legal doubts grow due to changes in the...

The Ministry of Health already has the document...

The single-day passenger flow of A-level tourist attractions...

Popayán Secretary of Planning resigned – news

The “Profe Kurumaní” passed away, leaving his mark...

Changsha has a strong reading atmosphere during the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy