The Mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero Calle, announced that as of today the Secretary of Education of Medellín, Alexandra Agudelo Ruiz, will return to freedom. The news was confirmed through her social network on her Twitter: “Justice is done. A Judge of the Republic has just revoked the measure against our Secretary of Education Alexandra Agudelo. She is going to her house at this moment to give her a hug ”.

The Mayor of Medellín assured that it was a ruse to damage the name of the Secretary of Education, who had held the position since the beginning of Daniel Quintero’s term: “What they tried to do against our Secretary of Education is simply infamous. We proved that there were no cost overruns and no irregularities. A Medellín Prosecutor wanted to take away her freedom and falsely accuse her. Today a judge gives him freedom. The truth always wins.”

The Mayor also pointed out that all this is nothing more than a strategy to continue dirtying the Quintero administration and it is a persecution against a woman who was now able to prove, up to this point, her innocence and regain her freedom: “Alexandra Agudelo Free. Justice is done. An innocent woman persecuted for the mere fact of working in our administration. Fighting for justice and against corruption has high political and personal costs, but we are not going to stop”.

In this regard, the only thing the Secretary of Education has said is: “Thank you mayor for your support and trust.” It is worth remembering that since February 13, the Prosecutor’s Office requested a hearing the preventive insurance measure against the Secretary of Education of Medellín, Alexandra Agudelo; the former technical director of the Buen Comienzo program, Lina María Gil; and the legal representative of the Colombia Avanza Corporation, Henry Paulison Gómez.

The request was made after they will be charged with the crimes of embezzlement by appropriation in favor of third parties, attempted embezzlement in favor of third parties and contract without compliance with legal requirements. The case was related to the complaint made at the end of 2020 by the councilor of MedellínAlfredo Ramos Maya, on the irregularities in the contracting between the Buen Comienzo program and the questioned Colombia Avanza de Bello corporation.

According to the arguments presented by the Prosecutor’s Office, there would have been cost overruns for a value close to 2,000 million pesosbetween the two contracts signed with the company Colombia Avanza.