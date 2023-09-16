They reinforce security in Huila

Authorities of the department have implemented a significant security device to guarantee the tranquility and safety of the inhabitants of the department during the celebration of love and friendship.

With a contingent of 1,600 men and womenpolice are ready to protect opitas and maintain order during this important holiday weekend.

This operational deployment will cover the 33 municipalities under the jurisdiction of the Huila Police, including the main cities and towns. Among the places where the police presence will be reinforced are Pitalito, Garzon, La Plata, Baraya, Jaguara, Guadeloupe, St. Augustine, Campoalegre, Giant, Algeciras and Telloamong others.

Lieutenant Colonel Henry Muñoz, acting commander of the Huila Police, highlighted the importance of this security device and declared: «For this weekend, which celebrates love and friendship, we have deployed all our operational, logistical and preventive personnel with the aim of bringing tranquility and security to the 33 municipalities under the jurisdiction of the Huila Police.»

The senior officer also called on citizens to maintain exemplary behavior and respect the rules of coexistence. In addition, he urged citizens that, in case of any situation that threatens security, do not hesitate to call the emergency number 123. A contingent of 1,600 police officers will be present to guarantee the healthy coexistence of the inhabitants of Huila.

The Police also issued some recommendations for a safe celebration of Love and Friendship:

Avoid getting involved in quarrels and conflicts. The best fight is the one that is avoided.

Check the authenticity and the place where you purchase alcoholic beverages. Consume liquor from reliable sources.

Remember the restrictions in force, such as the prohibition of carrying weapons fire and objects sharpsas well as speeding while driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

