Musa and Campazzo show! The first Clasico is blancos

BARÇA-REAL MADRID 80-90

Too much Real Madrid for a completely renewed Barça who remained in the game for 20 minutes before succumbing to the blows of Musa and Campazzo. Unstoppable Bosnian, 24 points of which 20 in the second half of the match. Disappointing debuts in the jersey blaugrana at Willy Hernangomez (-17 in plus minus) and Parker to which is added the injury of Brizuela, forced to leave the field after less than 1 minute of play due to a blow to the head.

Balanced start to the race with only one man in command: Laprovittola. The Barça point guard started very strongly with 16 of the 25 points scored by him in the first 10 minutes of the game. At home in Madrid, good start for Deck (8) with i blancos who however struggle from beyond the arc finding the only triple at the siren with Chacho Rodriguez.

The start of the second quarter is tinged with blaugrana with the Catalans finding their first points from Willy Hernangomez and Parra, extending their lead to their maximum advantage of +7. Real Madrid reacts with a 0-9 partial, reversing the inertia of the match, 1/9 from the field for Mateo’s men until then with only Llull’s centre. Overtaking after overtaking and the score was 40-42 at halftime. 18 for Laprovittola and 12 for Deck.

Upon returning to the parquet, Madrid finds the right push in Musa and Campazzo: first the Bosnian (11 points in the half) and after Campazzo (10) lead the blancos on +9, maximum advantage of the evening. He closes the quarter a 1/2 from the line of the newcomer Parker, in the shadow up to that point with only 4 points on the scoresheet.

The Musa show continues, reaching 24 with just under 5 minutes left until the final siren and 66-81 for the Madrilenians. Nothing to be done for the Catalans who cannot find solutions to stop coach Mateo’s men who win 80-90 and reach their sixth consecutive Supercopa final.

Madrid will play tomorrow at 7pm against the winner between UCAM Murcia and Unicaja.

