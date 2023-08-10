Thibaut Courtois tore his cruciate ligament and is out until the end of the year – photo

The 31-year-old goalkeeper of Real Madrid, Thibaut Courtois, who had a chic wedding in Cannes, was seriously injured in training.

As reported by the official website of Madrid, the star goalkeeper, who was recognized as the best in his role at the 2018 World Cup and in 2018 in general, tore his cruciate ligament while performing one of the exercises and will be operated on in the near future. According to doctors’ forecasts, the Belgian risks missing more than six months, that is, most of the season, which starts for the Madrid team this coming Saturday with an away match against Athletic Bilbao.

Ukrainian Andriy Lunin supported his partner and at the same time competitor for a place in the Real Madrid goal. “Best wishes Thibaut Courtois. You are strong and we are all with you“, our compatriot wrote under a joint photo with the Belgian.

Courtois’ injury is a chance for Lunin to play in the starting lineup. But it seems that the coach of the “Cream” Carlo Ancelotti does not count too much on the Ukrainian. The management of Madrid is already preparing to enter the transfer market to find a replacement for the Belgian. Possible candidates include Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga, Moroccan Yassin Bounu (Sevilla) and David de Gea, who left Manchester United in the off-season.

“FACTS” previously reported that the five-time winner of the Champions League, Marcelo, inflicted one of the worst injuries in football on an opponent and cried out of shock.

11

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram