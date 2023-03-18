Some audios were released in which they reveal how a foreign trafficking organization committed crimes, in which the ringleader was a former driver of a digital transport platform. This is Juan Camilo Rubio Nieto, alias Javier, the first Colombian extradited for the crime of migrant smuggling.

Among the victims that this criminal chose were migrants from Nepal, Bangladesh, Africans, Indians and Muslims.

According to the investigators, this subject was part of one of the largest migrant smuggling networks in the country, and which was dedicated to obtaining economic benefits by taking advantage of irregular foreigners who use Colombia as a transit route to reach the United States.

After months of traveling from their countries of origin, the migrants arrived in Ecuador, where they had the respective contacts to enter Colombia through illegal trails. According to the authorities, alias Javier had the right people for transportation, lodging, and food, services for which he charged between $5,000 and $7,000. This included taking them to Urabá so that they could cross Panama on foot through the Darién Gap.

In addition, in the investigation it was possible to clarify that Rubio Nieto was the person in charge of coordinating the leaders in the main cities of each department, such as Ipiales, Cali, Medellín and Urabá.

In one of the audios, which became known through Semana magazine, alias Javier was having a conversation with one of the conductors of this band, and the moment is heard when he tells him: “Calm down, daddy, don’t worry about the day’s work, don’t worry, we’ll arrange that, the important thing is that you’re okay, daddy, because they can stay, the important thing is that you’re okay.”

Javier Camilo Rubio, 35 years old, before being one of the most important men in the criminal organization, was a driver of the application that offers public transport services, Uber. According to the investigation, in the midst of his daily work as a driver, he met alias El Africano, to whom he began to transfer migrants.

In another audio revealed by the aforementioned medium, alias Javier began to be closer to the foreigner:

Camilo: What happened, old doll?

It may interest you: Uber investigates the case of a woman who would have been drugged during the trip

The African: All good. Did they both arrive?

C.: Yes, daddy, they have arrived, right now, about half an hour ago, they should go there, to bring them food, they have already been left there and the other two leave at 11 at night.

EA: Carlos and the other one, right?

C: Yes, the ones that arrived first.

EA: Yes.

C.: They leave at 11 at night.

EA: Oh good.

The Police investigation mentioned that the organization of Africano and Javier Rubio moved about 1,500 migrants irregularly through the national territory. After tapping phones, reviewing financial information against the criminal structure, the Colombian and Ecuadorian authorities carried out simultaneous operations in Ipiales, Pasto, Cali, Medellín, Turbo, Barranquilla, Cúcuta and Ecuador, capturing 31 people in mid-2021.

Between the Dijín and the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), they managed to have Juan Camilo Rubio Nieto extradited to Colombia in Chile, who will have to answer for the crimes of migrant smuggling and criminal conspiracy.

At the time, the director of the Dijín, General Olga Salazar, assured that, “with the capture of alias Javier, a strong message is sent to Colombian criminals, who seek to evade Colombian authorities in other countries. We are strengthening our work to prosecute criminal organizations that profit from the smuggling of migrants.” with Infobae

Related