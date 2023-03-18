Electronic science – Muhammad Kamashin On the morning of Friday, March 17, 2023, a humanitarian convoy came to the roundabout of the “Helween” community of Sidi Radouane, Ouezzane province, within the framework of the social and humanitarian activities carried out by the “Anir” Club of the Students’ Association of the National School of Commerce and Management in Kenitra.

Thus, the headquarters of the commune of Sidi Radouane, about 24 kilometers from the city of Ouazzane, knew the arrival of 90 male and female students from the National School of Commerce and Management in Kenitra and the convoy escorts, where they were received by the officials of the territorial commune, to join after that the school unit “: the sweets” affiliated to the central group Ibn Tofail.

The convoy was received by the director of the educational institution, some of the group’s advisors, and the residents of the area who were given a welcome worthy of their authentic traditions, accompanied by the local authority and the region’s gendarmerie.

The convoy members were distributed in the facilities of the school unit to start the process of re-establishing the “Halween” unit, which included cleaning, equipping and re-establishing the sanitary facilities, painting the walls of the institution, drawing educational murals, providing the school with water and plants… and a school library, and preparing a mini-football field in the school yard… ..

The Director of the Ibn Tufail Central Center expressed his happiness for this initiative, which he considered a citizen as long as it responds and meets the needs of the students of the Sweets Unit, who are nearly two hundred.

The Director of the Foundation thanked the “Anir” Club of the Students’ Association of the National School of Commerce and Management in Kenitra, and all those involved from the Regional Directorate of National Education, which blessed and valued the initiative, and the local territorial and security authorities, for keeping up with it, and the representatives of the Collective Council who harnessed the available capabilities to make the initiative a success.

Al-Alam listened to the opinions of some of the targeted students, who saw in what they saw on the ground: the rehabilitation of their institution, and the positive involvement of the volunteers that year, something that deserves praise.

In addition, some of the elected members of the group expressed their blessing for every field initiative aimed at contributing to the improvement and rehabilitation of the school space.

It is expected that the services of the humanitarian convoy will continue over the remaining two days by completing the rehabilitation of the sweets institution, distributing clothes and food, and organizing a medical convoy with the participation of medical, nursing and administrative staff.