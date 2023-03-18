Home News This was the Silvestre Dangond concert at the Show of the Stars
News

This was the Silvestre Dangond concert at the Show of the Stars

by admin
This was the Silvestre Dangond concert at the Show of the Stars

A vallenato portal “dusted off” a video from 2004, in which the singer Silvestre Dangond is seen promoting his song “the schoolgirl‘, which made him known nationally and launched him to stardom.

In his heaviest time, Silvestre visited the Show of the Stars of Jorge Barón, where he performed in front of a large audience. By that time, the artist was already ‘stuck’ with the song, which is also his authorship.

The second stanza fascinates me, when I tell her: ‘Oh, I’m falling more in love with your eyes, with your mouth, and I can’t wait any longer because something provokes me.”, says a verse of the song he recorded with Juancho de la Espriella and which is part of the musical album ‘Más unidos que nunca’.

See also  Ivrea, works in via Miniere: queues and inconvenience

You may also like

Association denounces, ‘no hotel for the disabled in...

Arrest and release of Imran Khan’s Chief of...

They identify a heat wave at the bottom...

Spalletti and the Scudetto, ‘I’m 64, I have...

Defeating Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars became PSL champions...

Health in Chocó, Colombia. A national priority!

Binance Replaces BUSD in SAFU Fund with TUSD...

“Yemenat” reveals part of the corruption of oil...

Land restitution to a transgender woman victim of...

Ied supports local talents during Portuguese fashion week

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy