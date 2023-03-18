A vallenato portal “dusted off” a video from 2004, in which the singer Silvestre Dangond is seen promoting his song “the schoolgirl‘, which made him known nationally and launched him to stardom.

In his heaviest time, Silvestre visited the Show of the Stars of Jorge Barón, where he performed in front of a large audience. By that time, the artist was already ‘stuck’ with the song, which is also his authorship.

“The second stanza fascinates me, when I tell her: ‘Oh, I’m falling more in love with your eyes, with your mouth, and I can’t wait any longer because something provokes me.”, says a verse of the song he recorded with Juancho de la Espriella and which is part of the musical album ‘Más unidos que nunca’.