«Giorgia Meloni represents right-wing populist positions which are not compatible with fundamental European values, which openly invoke discrimination against people and which deny the most heinous crimes in European history ”. Thus begins the letter sent to the president of the European People’s Party, Manfred Webersigned by three German MEPs, Daniel friend (verdi), Katarina Barley (S&D), Moritz Korner (Renew). What moves them is the concern of an extremist drift in the government of our country.

«Se Come on Italy should agree to form a government and co-elect Giorgia Meloni as prime minister, it should have no future in the pro-European party family of the European People’s Party“. During the Italian election campaign, Weber showed his support for Berlusconi’s party and this left the three MEPs incredulous, because “the fact that a member of the European People’s Party (EPP), Forza Italia, has joined this alliance is dangerous“. A criticism that had also come frominternal of the Bavarian CSU of which Weber himself is deputy secretary. “Forza Italia is not the partner we consider the right one,” said party leader Markus Söder in particular.

Now the three German MEPs say they are worried. They fear that Italy will become a “precedent for EuropeAnd that other far-right parties come to terms with conservative forces in their quest for power. “Those who ally with the far right do not tame it. Those who make pacts with the far right help them gain power. Viktor Orban’s Fidesz in Hungary is the most painful example of this ».

Yet, according to the latest implications and the talks between Meloni and Berlusconi, everything seems to be except that Forza Italia is not ready to be part of the government led by the Brothers of Italy. A scenario that, according to Freund, Barley and Körner, would trade “European fundamental values” for a participation in the executive and would do away with that “democratic firewall on the right”, that “sanitary cordonWhich, on the other hand, must not fall.

“Despite the EPP’s support for the Brothers of Italy, it is not too late to prevent Giorgia Meloni from becoming head of the far-right government in Italy“. Hence the desperate appeal to Manfred Weber, to whom the three ask to commit Forza Italia and Berlusconi in a “pro-democratic” and “pro-European” sense

«I European conservatives should be an essential element of barrier against the enemies of the right of democracy. We must not allow it to crumble and we count on your support ”, thus concludes the letter.