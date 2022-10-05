Padua 6 October

Forget Samoa as the daughter of the minor All Blacks, available in alternating current, wonderful at times as in the exploit at the absolute debut at the 1991 World Cup when it tore the unsuspecting Wales at Arm’s Park causing a political storm with the Labor leader Neil Kinnock who ruled ” Shame!” taken up in large letters from the Western Mail. And who then repeated against Argentina and “beat” Australia despite losing 9-3. But then, on European tours he is the pale copy of the warriors playing in the Apia stadium.

The Azzurri only beat her in Italy, in Ascoli for the last time. In exactly one month at the Plebiscite the probably strongest formation set up by the players who dance the Siva Tau will drop.

And if the “Paduan” Marzio Innocenti, president of Fir, asks for at least two victories on the three tests of the Autumn Nations Series, we do not know who to start with, since after Saturday 5 November (2 pm, Rai), it is the turn of Australia (Florence). and South Africa (Genoa). The 8 thousand tickets are already on sale: 30 euros for the East grandstand, 20 for the West grandstand, 10 for the West parterre.

Yesterday in the town hall the countdown began with the federal top, Fabio Incastrini for the regional Crv, Dino Ponchio president of Coni Veneto, the Benetton players Tommaso Menoncello and Federico Ruzza (Paduan on the Cus and Valsugana side: “It’s my first game in Azzurro in city ​​”) and the councilor for sport Diego Bonavina.

Stadium and parking lots

And the latter went straight to the controversy over the state of the Plebiscite: «The stadium has not been abandoned. It is a facility created for rugby and will be a gem on match day. What happened on Saturday was due to the fact that a “closed” sector of the grandstand was unexpectedly opened and dirty seats were found. In addition, the bottom of the lawn has just been redone ».

Parking: the Plebiscito facility will be empty, swimming, padel, ice rink and baseball stop for a Saturday. The parking spaces are for the game: «However, I recommend using the tram, the terminus is 300 meters away. The traffic plan is ready to avoid “stoppages” in the influx. I think Padua deserved this match, after winning the two championships at stake ».

President Innocenti

That Padua serves to help the national team that has drops in tension between the various commitments (Six Nations in crescendo, then the summer defeat in Batumi in Georgia) is a concept that Marzio Innocenti immediately touches: “We need a” necessary support “in Padua and we saw in Batumi what public support means ».

Then he returns to the Plebiscite: «I am sure that November 5 will be full and that it will be a real party. He is sorry, coming last Saturday, to have seen that the debut match in the stadium of the Italian Champions hosted a few dozen spectators. The Federation is making efforts to raise the level of the Top 10 (cites the players who have shown up and now in the national team) but this can only lead to the desired results if everyone is willing to do their part to the end. And I’m sorry that the players from Mogliano were unable to enjoy the third time ».

Il ct Crowley

“The journey towards the World Cup has already begun, and these tests go in the direction” says coach Crowley “We face three Nationals in front of the ranking, Samoa is of great quality, with 14 players from Top 14, 7 from Super Rugby, 7 from Premiership and two former All Blacks. Rugby is first of all a continuous challenge, in Georgia we paid dearly for a very bad day, performing far below our potential. Here the situation will be different, without those external factors that negatively influenced Batumi: we are ready to fight ».

THE OPPONENTS OF SATURDAY NOVEMBER 5 AT THE PLEBISCITO STADIUM

Plebiscito Stadium outside day, June 26, 2011: Steven Luatua gold medal around his neck raises the Junior World Cup together with his teammates from the most prolific All Blacks under 20 in history. Among those Baby Blacks Beauden Barrett, Retallick, Sam Cane, Perenara, to understand each other, in the final against Farrell, Ford, Mako Vunipola, Daly. All protagonists of the oval scene for a couple of decades. In a month Luatua, star of the Bristol and 15 cap with the All Blacks will return to the Plebiscite to face Italy with the shirt of Samoa, thanks to the new rule of “nationals not used” re-eligible for the country of origin. Like him who also played a mondialino with the peaceful “blues”. Same path for prop Jeff Toomaga-Allen (1 cap All Blacks, in force at Ulster in Urc) in the list issued yesterday by coach Seilala Mapusua. Who also summoned Duncan Paia’aua, center of Toulon called by Australia in 2021 but never deployed. The giant Brian Alainu’uese (second of Toulon) is ready to debut. Not to mention Theo McFarland, the basketball flanker who in the Saracens is driving his opponents crazy for offloads similar to “sky hooks” and physical impact.

In short, to summarize how Crowley did yesterday: 7 from the French Top 14, 7 from the Premiereship, two former All Blacks, the Pacific Nationals tournament recently won, in front of us in the ranking and, we add, the Moana Pasifika franchise that won the first match in Super Rugby. Samoa should be forgotten as the national of the available (the players are more loyal to the clubs) often underdog on European tours. The best talents have always migrated to the All Blacks, just remember Michael Jones, Frank Bunce or Tana Umaga. Now they dance Siva Tau and no longer Haka.

Tre quarti: T. Alosio, Des Sepulona, ​​T. Manu, J. Perez, D. Paia’aua, A. Leiua, N. Ah Wong, D. Toala, S. Ili, U. Seuteni, R. Iona, D A. Leuila, E. Enari, J. Taumateine.

Avanti: F.Lee, T. Gray, A. Amosa, J.Taufua, S.Luatua, T.Seu, T.McFarland, B. Alainu’uese, C. Vui, M.Ala’alatoa, J. Toomaga- Allen, D. Brighouse, N. Leatigaga, J. Lay, S. Lam, M.Leitaua, L. Toloi.