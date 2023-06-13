Three men were arrested for personal injuries

Three men were detained by the Huila Department Police due to their participation in different acts of violence and fights that resulted in people being injured.

These incidents, according to the authorities, were motivated by the consumption of alcoholic beverages and intolerance.

In the municipality of Oporapa, the quadrant patrol managed to capture a 39-year-old man after participating in a fight where he allegedly assaulted another individual with a bladed weapon, causing a wound to his right arm.

Likewise, in the Santa Teresa neighborhood of the municipality of Tesalia, two men were arrested in an apparent state of drunkenness, who attacked each other, causing serious injuries.

The three people captured were made available to the competent authorities for the crime of personal injury.

The authorities call on citizens to avoid conflict situations and encourage mutual respect, remembering that excessive alcohol consumption can exacerbate tempers and trigger episodes of violence.

other facts

In La Plata, authorities also managed to make effective in the El Nogal neighborhood, the capture by court order of a man known as ‘Yhordan’, who was required by the First Criminal Court of that same municipality for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime. for purposes of trafficking, manufacturing and possession of narcotics.

According to the investigators, this 23-year-old subject is a relative of several members of the criminal group, with whom he coordinated all the criminal action both for the acquisition of narcotic drugs, as well as for their distribution and commercialization.

Alias ​​’Yhordan’ has a 32-month sentence for this same crime and with notes in the SPOA system for the crimes of personal injury and damage to another’s property.