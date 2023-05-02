Three-month-old baby dies after falling out of bed

A family belonging to the village of Tronconal, in the rural area of ​​Chimichagua, is experiencing a tragedy due to the death of their little son, just three months old.

The authorities reported that the case occurred in the early hours of this Monday, May 1, when the child fell out of bed, for which reason this is presumed to be the cause of death.

The baby slept in the same bed with his parents, at dawn, his mother gets up to go to the bathroom and when she returns she finds him lying on the floor.

They immediately leave urgently for the local María Inmaculada Concepción hospital, where the minor arrives without vital signs.

