The municipalities of Río Iró, Condoto and Nóvita were left incommunicado due to a serious failure in the metallic structure of the bridge over the Iró river, La Encharcazón corregimiento.
The old metallic bridge fractured and gave way when a dump truck with stone and sand crossed it.
Other bridges in Chocó require renovation due to their advanced state of deterioration and fatigue.
