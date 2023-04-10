news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARCELONA, APRIL 10 – A goalless draw at the Camp Nou in the Catalan derby between Barcelona and Girona, postponement of the 28th day of La Liga. The match was the result of the imprecision of the attackers, especially those of the ‘Blaugrana’ team. However, Barcelona takes a point and goes +13 on Real Madrid, defeated last Saturday by Villarreal.



“Now our goal is to win this championship as soon as possible”, commented Sergio Busquets after the match.



“Ansu Fati and Lewandowski in trouble? – he adds – We missed something in the last step”. (HANDLE).

