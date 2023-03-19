The candidate for deputy for List 1, Option 4, Tiki González, assured that working in the field of education is a great commitment and satisfaction, because it is perhaps the most important contribution to the development of the country.

“From the Chamber of Deputies I want to work with the authorities to provide better conditions for public education, there is much to be done in infrastructure, technology, training and remuneration of human resources; and we must do it in a planned way, but above all with a great humanistic sense ”, he pointed out.

“I value the daily effort of teachers, at all educational levels, they are our foundation, the force that stimulates our children to be trained, prepare day by day to be professionals and provide their service to society, grow and fulfill themselves. in life as people. This commitment is not a small thing and we must honor it; that is why I want to give my best effort for this sector, ”he assured.

Tiki González met last night with educational supervisors, directors and teachers in Ciudad del Este. He thanked each one for their hard work, which he called invaluable. He also thanked the lawyer Ada Garayo for coordinating the meeting.

Present on the occasion were Landy Torres, candidate for governor for List 1, and Alexis Nocho, candidate for departmental councilor, List 1, Option 16.