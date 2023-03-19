Home News Tiki González valued the work of teachers and assured that he will work to improve conditions in public education
News

Tiki González valued the work of teachers and assured that he will work to improve conditions in public education

by admin
Tiki González valued the work of teachers and assured that he will work to improve conditions in public education
Meeting with teachers and which was attended by Landy Torres, candidate for governor.

The candidate for deputy for List 1, Option 4, Tiki González, assured that working in the field of education is a great commitment and satisfaction, because it is perhaps the most important contribution to the development of the country.

“From the Chamber of Deputies I want to work with the authorities to provide better conditions for public education, there is much to be done in infrastructure, technology, training and remuneration of human resources; and we must do it in a planned way, but above all with a great humanistic sense ”, he pointed out.

“I value the daily effort of teachers, at all educational levels, they are our foundation, the force that stimulates our children to be trained, prepare day by day to be professionals and provide their service to society, grow and fulfill themselves. in life as people. This commitment is not a small thing and we must honor it; that is why I want to give my best effort for this sector, ”he assured.

Tiki González met last night with educational supervisors, directors and teachers in Ciudad del Este. He thanked each one for their hard work, which he called invaluable. He also thanked the lawyer Ada Garayo for coordinating the meeting.

Present on the occasion were Landy Torres, candidate for governor for List 1, and Alexis Nocho, candidate for departmental councilor, List 1, Option 16.

See also  Rescue in action for 5 missing hikers, but it was a false alarm

You may also like

Takeover of Credit Suisse probably on Sunday: “The...

Marero will stop attempting against the lives of...

Fourteen dead in Ecuador and one in Peru...

Mass protests in Israel again: warnings of civil...

I wish Mexico had a president like Nayib...

The dressmakers who dress the Ukrainian snipers

Commemoration for Luise: grief and “a heavy load”

Vacancies for teachers – El Mercurio newspaper

What a show! Alleged influencers invented a false...

Promoting new and greater development of China-Russia relations...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy