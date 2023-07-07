Home » To prison allegedly involved in the crime of his cousin in Carmen de Atrato
News

To prison allegedly involved in the crime of his cousin in Carmen de Atrato

by admin
To prison allegedly involved in the crime of his cousin in Carmen de Atrato

To prison allegedly involved in the crime of a woman whose body was found in the Atrato river

The victim was a cousin of the alleged murderer. The Legal Medicine report indicates that the woman was strangled.

Jhon Edward Muñoz Gallo did not accept charges for the crime of aggravated femicide, after being accused of murdering his cousin in the Carmen de Atrato municipality (Chocó).

The forcefulness of the probative material provided by a prosecutor from the Chocó Section, allowed a judge with a guarantee control function in Quibdó to send Jhon Edward Muñoz Gallo to prison, allegedly responsible for the femicide of one of his cousins.

The events investigated occurred on April 22 in the municipality of Carmen de Atrato (Chocó).

Testimonies and videos from security cameras showed that the victim and the alleged attacker; cousins ​​to each other, they would have had an argument some time ago during a family reunion, in which the man would have threatened to kill her.

Apparently, this type of actions would have occurred on past occasions, some in the presence of family and friends. Witness versions affirm that that night they saw the woman walking and conversing in a commercial establishment with the person investigated.

After this they would have gone, together with another person, to the village of La Sierra de Carmen de Atrato, where the young woman lived. Apparently, when the defendant arrived, he would have told the other person who was accompanying them to leave and threatened him.

According to the investigation, the defendant would have dragged her to a vacant lot where she was beaten and suffocated. Her body was found in the Atrato River, near the village of La Mariela.

See also  Shanghai Composite Index slightly lowered, US announced investment and export restrictions on dozens of Chinese entities | Reuters

The opinion issued by the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences indicates that the woman was strangled.

The Prosecutor’s Office charged the defendant with the crime of aggravated femicide, a charge that was not accepted.

You may also like

Largest police operation against British cannabis plantations

Qibin District Accelerates Key Project Construction for Economic...

Fearing a legal battle between Twitter and Threads,...

Yaguareños bet on the green seal

Heating Act: Have you overwhelmed the country, Mr....

Stoltenberg sees agreement on Sweden joining NATO “within...

Justice Musrat Hilali took the oath of office...

They warn of an increase in espionage by...

Ministry of Water Resources Issues Flood Warning as...

Now Habeck is also threatened with a herring...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy