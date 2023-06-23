Home » Togo celebrates the music festival – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click
News

Togo celebrates the music festival – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

by admin
Togo celebrates the music festival – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The Minister of Culture and Tourism, Dr kossi LAMADOKOU launched this Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Lomé, the activities marking the festivities of the music festival.

Placed under the theme “Togolese harmony”, several activities are on the program for this edition, including concerts, theaters

During the meeting, the Minister of Culture and Tourism revealed the importance of this festival which, according to him, brings music to the people.

“Generally it is people who go to music, but the music festival is dedicated to bringing music to people, that is to say those who do not have the financial or physical capacity to be able to go to music. where its importance”, affirmed Dr. kossi LAMADOKOU.

He also indicated that the edition of last year and this year constitute the springboard for a grandiose festival of Togolese music that they are called upon to set up in the years to come.

“Through these two editions, we have tried to see the difficulties, we have learned a lot and we are learning the necessary lessons for the best organization of the festival entirely dedicated to Togolese music which will be set up in the coming days”, said the minister.

He also praised the role played by the Togolese Music Federation which, he said, “has succeeded in bringing all the actors of culture around the common ideal which is to be together to make Togolese music grow”.

For his part, the president of the Togolese Music Federation, Ariel Dassanou was delighted to see the cultural actors gathered around this celebration.

“It’s a source of pride for me. A few decades ago it was not easy, but today all cultural actors have understood the importance of working together for the good of our culture,” he suggested.

See also  Tadó: EPS and pharmacies have 2,600 requests for delivery of medicines pending

The festivities will last for two weeks. The apotheosis will take place on June 30 at the University of Lomé.

Rachel Doubidji

You may also like

A recipe for a nut-cream dessert with berry...

‘Ecopetrol goes to School’ program will arrive this...

A 3,000-year-old ‘hand-sewn’ boat will be recovered in...

Dragon Boat Festival: Seocho Talks about the Inheritance...

Fenerbahce reacted to PFDK decision – Sports News

Quintero and Claudia López face off with Win...

The construction sites of the Piazza Venezia –...

Pregnant killed: Milan prosecutors investigate leaks – Lombardy

Big hike in taxi fares

They find an arm on the right bank...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy