Too many accidents and counter-exodus. In the province, the police checkpoints are triggered

As early as Friday evening, an extraordinary check on the roads of the Marca started also following the latest dramatic deaths

TREVISO. The Carabinieri of the Provincial Command of Treviso, in its various articulations, will be busy on the streets of the “Marca”, in this last weekend of August, with particular attention to road traffic control and therefore to ensure compliance with the rules of the Highway Code but also to intervene, in the event of congested traffic, to restore normal traffic on the main routes towards tourist resorts but also in the eventual aid of road users in difficulty.

The order was given by Colonel Gianfilippo Magro, provincial commander, also following the many fatal road accidents occurred in the last few days in the province and the alarm launched by the Prosecutor who called a coordination table to intervene on the issue of road safety by reporting too much distraction and abuse of alcohol.

Already yesterday evening the patrols of the Carabinieri Company of Vittorio Veneto, in particular, carried out checkpoints along the SP2 between Valdobbiadene and Montebelluna, the SS51 between Vittorio Veneto and Conegliano, the SP71 between Sacile and Cordignano.

Particular attention is also paid to the arteries of the ordinary road system in the direction of the A 27 motorway toll booths of Vittorio Veneto Nord and Vittorio Veneto Sud with checkpoints and checks on cars in transit.

