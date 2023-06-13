Tortona, main entrance burns Social welfare consortium – Piedmont

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TORTONA, JUNE 13 – At 6 this morning, with his face covered, he set fire to the main entrance of the Inter-municipal Consortium for Social Welfare in Tortona (Alessandria), using a small bottle of flammable liquid. Fortunately – as explained in a note from Cisa – the flames did not spread inside the offices and the damage was limited to the external area. The images from the surveillance cameras are being examined by the police.



An episode, to which Maria Teresa Zambosco, director of the Consortium, draws attention, already targeted weeks ago with the fire in the plastic bin next to the secondary entrance. (HANDLE).

