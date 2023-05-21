Home » Total closure of the life between Supía and La Felisa due to loss of bank
This Saturday around 9:30 at night there was a landslide in the Palma Sola sector due to a geological fault. The incident caused the loss of the bank on the road that connects the municipalities of Supía and La Felisa, department of Caldas and at this time the total closure of the highway continues.

At least 100,000 vehicles move daily through this road corridor. The National Institute of Roads (Invías) informed this Sunday, through a statement, that it will begin the construction of a provisional variant to solve the critical point.

In the document they indicate that through the contract of exhaustible amount, territorial of Caldas, the construction of the provisional step on one side of the road will begin today Sunday in order to guarantee the traffic of all types of vehicles.

He adds that the Institute will soon publish a public tender, for an approximate value of $12 billion, with the purpose of attending to the maintenance of the highway that will include the definitive solution of this critical point.

