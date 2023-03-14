Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 14th Question: Forge ahead towards the grand goal of building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation! ——Sidenote of President Xi Jinping’s speech at the closing meeting of the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress

Xinhua News Agency reporters Xiong Zhengyan and Ding Xiaoxi

“I will faithfully perform the duties entrusted by the Constitution, take the needs of the country as the mission, and take the interests of the people as the yardstick.

On the morning of the 13th, the closing meeting of the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress was held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. At about 9:30, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, State President, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech.

The lights are bright and the spring is in harmony. Xi Jinping walked to the center of the rostrum with steady and resolute steps, bowed to all the representatives, and thunderous applause resounded through the auditorium.

Facing nearly 3,000 deputies to the National People’s Congress and people of all ethnic groups across the country, Xi Jinping solemnly declared——

“On the new journey, we will make achievements that are worthy of the era, history, and the people, and make due contributions of our generation to promote the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation!”

In his speech, Xi Jinping reviewed the 5,000-year history of civilization of the Chinese nation, and pointed out: After the founding of the Communist Party of China, it closely united and led the people of all ethnic groups in the country.

“The Chinese nation has ushered in a great leap from standing up, becoming rich to becoming strong, and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible historical process.” Xi Jinping’s words are very important.

Extraordinary ten years, doing extraordinary deeds, making extraordinary achievements.

From a decisive victory in poverty alleviation to a major decisive victory in epidemic prevention and control, from the realization of a comprehensive well-off to common prosperity… The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has led the people to win one victory after another with great historical initiative. Tough battles have won one victory after another that shines in the annals of history.

Facts have proved eloquently that the ten-year great change in the new era is rooted in the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole party, and the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Loyal to the core, supporting the core, maintaining the core, and defending the core, hundreds of millions of people follow the great rejuvenation leader to build a new era and forge ahead on a new journey.

More than four months ago, Xi Jinping was unanimously re-elected as General Secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

A few days ago, Xi Jinping was unanimously re-elected as the President of the People’s Republic of China and the Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People’s Republic of China.

“This is the third time for me to assume the lofty position of President of the country. The trust of the people is the biggest driving force for me to move forward, and it is also a heavy responsibility on my shoulders.” Xi Jinping’s steady and powerful speech reached people’s hearts.

The Great Hall of the People witnesses the pure heart of the people’s leaders to the people.

Ten years ago, on March 17, 2013, newly elected President Xi Jinping emphasized here that “the Chinese dream is ultimately the dream of the people.”

Five years ago, on March 20, 2018, Xi Jinping, who was re-elected as President of the country, declared here, “Let all Chinese people and sons and daughters of China share happiness and glory in the historical process of realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation!”

Along the way, the original heart is like a rock, the mission is like a torch, and the heart of a child is written into the grand blueprint of dream building and revival, and the solemn commitment is integrated into the mission of the party and the country.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China drew up a grand blueprint for comprehensively building a modern socialist country and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, sounding the clarion call of the times for a new journey.

Forging ahead in the new journey of building a strong country and national rejuvenation, Xi Jinping put forward five requirements in his speech——

“We must unswervingly promote high-quality development”;

“We must always insist on the supremacy of the people”;

“We need to coordinate development and security better”;

“We must firmly promote the practice of ‘one country, two systems’ and the great cause of the reunification of the motherland”;

“We must work hard to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind”…

No negative era, no negative history, no negative people! Xi Jinping’s speech sticks to the people’s position, demonstrates courage and responsibility, and guides the way forward.

This is a far-sighted strategic guidance——

During the two sessions, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized in the deliberations of the Jiangsu delegation that high-quality development is the primary task of comprehensively building a modern socialist country. When General Secretary Xi Jinping visited the members of the Democratic National Construction Association and the Federation of Industry and Commerce and participated in the joint group meeting, he emphasized that high-quality development has put forward higher requirements for the development of the private economy.

In his speech on the 13th, Xi Jinping emphasized that “it is necessary to fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, accelerate the construction of a new development pattern, and deeply implement the strategy of rejuvenating the country through science and education, the strategy of strengthening the country with talents, and the strategy of innovation-driven development” and “promote the effective improvement of the quality of the economy.” The rational growth of quantity and quantity will continue to strengthen my country’s economic strength, scientific and technological strength, and comprehensive national strength.”

To better coordinate development and security, it is necessary to implement the overall national security concept, improve the national security system, enhance the ability to maintain national security, improve the level of public security governance, improve the social governance system, and guarantee the new development pattern with the new security pattern.

This is an unswerving mission——

Xi Jinping emphasized, “Let the achievements of modernization benefit all the people more and more equitably, and continue to make more obvious and substantive progress in promoting the common prosperity of all the people.”

It is necessary to implement the people-centered development concept, improve the distribution system, improve the social security system, strengthen basic public services, ensure the bottom line of people’s livelihood, and solve the people’s urgent, difficult and anxious problems.

Promoting the building of a strong country is inseparable from the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macau.

Realizing the complete reunification of the motherland is the common aspiration of all Chinese people, and it is the essence of national rejuvenation.

This is the feeling of the world that embraces all rivers——

Xi Jinping pointed out that “China‘s development benefits the world, and China‘s development cannot be separated from the world.”

Holding high the banner of peace, development, cooperation, and win-win results, we have always stood on the right side of history, adding more stability and positive energy to world peace and development, and creating a good international environment for my country’s development.

To promote the building of a strong country, we must uphold the leadership of the Communist Party of China.

Determined to achieve great things forever, a century-old party must always remain sober and firm in solving the unique problems of a large party, be brave in self-revolution, and comprehensively and strictly govern the party at all times to ensure that the party will never deteriorate, change color, or change taste.

“We must seize the day, strengthen our historical confidence, strengthen our historical initiative, adhere to integrity and innovation, maintain strategic determination, carry forward the spirit of struggle, be brave enough to overcome difficulties, and continue to contribute to the building of a strong country and the great cause of national rejuvenation!”

At 9:46, Xi Jinping finished his speech, and the applause continued for a long time. Facing all the representatives, Xi Jinping bowed again.

The speech of more than 10 minutes won warm applause 10 times.

“Construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation, President Xi Jinping’s speech has repeatedly emphasized this grand goal, which is inspiring and inspiring.” Wei Qiao, chairman of the Yongxing Agricultural Machinery Mechanization Professional Cooperative in Zhenjiang New District, Zhenjiang City, Jiangsu Province, was at the Jiangsu Mission a few days ago Face-to-face communication with General Secretary Xi Jinping during the review. She said: “I must keep in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s entrustment and make my own contribution to the country’s food security and rural revitalization.”

“We must implement the requirements of the General Secretary, be brave enough to overcome difficulties, continue to deepen reforms, promote high-level opening up, and consciously be the pioneers of reform and opening up.” Deputy Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Lingang New Area of ​​China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone Representative Yuan Guohua said.

Starting from the spring, let us unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and forge ahead towards the grand goal of building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation!