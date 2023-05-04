Home » Township prepares recognition to 26 outstanding citizens
Township prepares recognition to 26 outstanding citizens

The Municipal Council of the Pastaza canton will pay tribute to 26 illustrious citizens in the fields of Education, culture, sports, research, science, among other disciplines, awarding the “Lucindo Ortega” Award of Merit, according to the Municipal Ordinance. The act will take place on May 12, in the solemn commemorative session of the 124 years of Fundación de Puyo. The Council decides based on a report issued by the Commission appointed for that purpose.

Oswaldo Zúñiga, Mayor of Pastaza with artists from the House of Culture.

The names that have been taken into account, are under the scoop of being citizens who have stood out for their contribution to the development of the city and canton, from their different activities, especially in the cultural, sports, productive, artistic fields.

Among the names stands out: Grecia Aguilar artist, Pablo Lizano artist, Iván Espín designer, Luis Ernesto Jami, communicator; Luis Vargas, leader of the Achwar Nation, Radio Aventura for its 25 years of creation; Byron García, posthumous communicator, Gladis Lascano, renowned poetess; Hernán Heras Luna, founding journalist of the first digital newspaper.

In addition to the basketball team of the Municipal School, Marco Carrasco, professional soccer player; Valerio Mayancha, outstanding adventure sportsman; Doménica Mora from BMX, Jefferson Mendosa, ecuaboley posthumous tribute; Rafael Vargas, professor; Edgar Mora Physician; and, Oscar Ledesma, historian.

Names of Luis López were also taken, for his contribution to the creation of the Cumandá neighborhood and to the municipal servants, Leonel Piedra; Nancy Zambrano, Klever Martinez, among others.

